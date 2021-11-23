Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE), DuPont and Discovery Education announced a partnership that will increase student access to high-quality science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) instructional resources, as well as instructional materials and other supports to enhance career and technical education programs across the state. The three-year partnership program directly supports the Delaware Pathways initiative — an innovative effort helping students develop the academic, technical, and employability skills needed for successful, in-demand jobs across Delaware.

“Acquiring academic knowledge, technical skills, and meaningful work experience gives students the freedom to choose their life’s path,” said Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. “This new partnership provides Delaware students an even better opportunity to develop the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow. Thus, I look forward to supporting the progress of this exciting new collaboration.”

“Connecting what is being taught in the classroom to Delaware employers is critical,” said Luke Rhine, Director, Career & Technical Education and STEM Initiatives at the Delaware Department of Education. “The resources provided through this partnership will support middle school and high school teachers as they build bridges between classrooms and careers for all students. We are thankful for partners like DuPont who share our goals related to STEM- and career-focused education.”

DuPont is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people everywhere, inspiring and cultivating the next generation of problem solvers, innovative thinkers, and lifelong learners that fuel discovery. Through this partnership, DuPont is taking a leadership role helping to develop a stronger, more diverse, equitable and inclusive talent pipeline to fill critically needed STEM jobs across the U.S. This partnership also builds on the company’s long-standing support of increasing access to STEM education programs that provide hands-on, inquiry-based learning in elementary to post-doctoral classrooms, and the professional learning needed for educators to make these efforts possible.

“DuPont is proud to fully fund this new initiative benefiting the Delaware communities we call home,” said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. “Together with the Delaware Department of Education and Discovery Education, we are creating not only more equitable learning environments in which all students have access to the resources and experiences they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond, but also a deeper, more diverse pool of talent that will drive economic prosperity across Delaware. We are excited to get started on this important work.”

As part of this partnership, Delaware’s educators will also receive ongoing professional learning designed to help them realize the return on this education technology investment and connect them to the broader Discovery Education Community. This global community of education professionals connects members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

DuPont’s support of Delaware Pathways is part of its commitment as a member of the STEM Careers Coalition (SCC). The Coalition unites a range of industries around the common goals of empowering educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom, fostering and promoting quality education, and building the next generation of STEM solution-seekers with an intentional focus on fostering and improving racial and gender equity. The STEM Careers Coalition seeks to prepare 10 million students for the future of work by 2025 through equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students in instruction, build foundational STEM knowledge, and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success.

“Discovery Education looks forward to collaborating closely with the Delaware Department of Education and DuPont on this exciting new initiative benefiting all middle school and high school students across the state,” said Scott Kinney, Discovery Education’s CEO. “Together, we are providing the resources that Delaware’s teachers need to provide students personalized learning pathways to fulfill their educational goals and career aspirations.”

– Edited from a Discovery Education press release by CFE Media.