Copper used to make reusable masks safer, easier to use

“We wondered how we could use our existing technology to turn something used in ancient times, like copper, into protection against COVID-19,” said Mangilal Agarwal, director of the Integrated Nanosystems Development Institute and professor of mechanical and energy engineering. “Any virus sitting on the surface that comes in contact with copper will be killed because of the antiviral properties.”
Agarwal and Hamid Dalir, associate professor, are applying a patented technology developed at IUPUI to manufacture reusable face masks using copper, a metal often used in the production of high-touch objects like doorknobs and handles. Their goal is to improve filter performance by trapping and disabling airborne virus particles.