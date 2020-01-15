Consumer trends’ impact on pet food processing

FSMA’s Preventive Controls for Animal Food rule requires animal food facilities to have a food safety plan in place that includes an analysis of hazards to determine risk-based preventive controls to minimize food safety incidents.

In the last 20 years, many food safety certifications have been developed and updated for animal food manufacturing, including the Food Safety System Certification 22000 and SQF’s FSC32 and FSC34. Even prior to FSMA regulations, pet food processors had a number of reasons to implement food safety standards. Some companies recognized they needed higher efficiency and improved production processes in order to boost their throughput of higher quality and safer pet food. Companies often times incorporated these initiatives into their corporate vision and used them for a competitive advantage.

Also, in the last few decades a number of high-profile pet and human food recalls have loomed large in the public’s mind. These cases not only caused consumers to start losing trust in food and pet food producers, but also spurred retailers to require certain food safety certifications. Some, or possibly all, of these motivating factors began driving the industry to adopt food safety standards well before FSMA announced its animal feed rule.

However, the shift meant operations now had to maintain cleaner facilities and face more inspections from both regulators and retail customers. This required plants to segregate areas and control traffic flow through facilities via sanitary zones based on product contamination risk to minimize food safety incidents.

This has had varied implications for existing manufacturers. Depending on the type and age of the facility, some companies must completely renovate or even build new structures to allow the necessary hygienic environments and offer the cleanability of surfaces required by increased food safety standards. For example, some plants built decades ago are more like warehouses. They’re not designed to withstand extensive sanitary washdowns. New facilities are required to be built with hygienic features, such as stainless-steel surfaces and antimicrobial polyurethane floors. Plus, new ventilation and HVAC features have to be installed in facilities to accommodate proper hygienic air flow throughout the plant floor.

