Association announces new officers and executive committee

Courtesy: EASA

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) announces new international officers for the 2023-2024 administrative year. Chairman of the Board: Sean McNamara of Komatsu in Rutherford, New South Wales, Australia

Vice Chairman: Paul Rossiter of Energy Management Corp. in Salt Lake City, Utah

Secretary/Treasurer: Barry Bullard of EMI Power & Automation, Inc. in Decatur, Alabama Chairman McNamara has 33 years of experience in the electrical apparatus industry. He has served on various Australasian Chapter Committees since 2009 and as the Australasian Chapter President and Vice President from 2011 to 2014. In 2015, McNamara was elected to serve as the Director of Region 10 on EASA’s International Board of Directors. Serving on the Executive Committee with the above officers is Immediate Past Chairman Sid Seymour of Seymour-Smith Electric Motor & Pump Service in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Mathis Menzel of Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH in Berlin, Germany, and Kevin Krupp of York Repair, Inc. in Bay City, Michigan.

