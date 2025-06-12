The Downtime | Episode 8: Talking plant safety, women in the trades and tariffs

Courtesy: WTWH Media

Welcome to this week’s episode of The Downtime, our manufacturing podcast.

This week, my co-host Sarah Wynn and I pulled out all the stops. Tune in and you’ll find insights into the 50% aluminum and steel tariff that went into effect last week, interviews with some truly inspirational women ahead of Women in the Trades Day on June 15 and Reddit workplace safety horror stories as part of National Safety Month.

If you don’t have the time to listen to the entire episode – and it’s a long one for us – here are timestamps to make it easier to access the section you most want to hear.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode, The Downtime | Episode 8: The Safety Dance

Timestamp: 00:30 Introduction/Episode Lineup

We kick off our episode with a quick introduction and a setup for the episode.

Timestamp: 02:19 The 50% steel and aluminum tariff

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump put a 50% across-the-board steel and aluminum tariff into effect. The news has rattled the manufacturing sector, leaving some companies wondering what their next step should be to source these metals without significantly impacting their bottom line.

I chat about advice I received from Gene Marks, an accountant and internationally renowned columnist, and Nevin Barich, an analyst.

Timestamp: 05:45 Introduction to Women in the Trades Day (June 15)

On June 15, we celebrate Women in the Trades Day, a day to honor women who work in the trades, like electrical, HVAC, manufacturing, conveyance, welding and more. My co-host Sarah and I were fortunate enough to score interviews with some magnificent women in the trades.

Timestamp: 07:35 Interview with Ashley Davis of Hoosier Feeder and Mia Stevens of Morrison Container Handling Solutions

Sarah and I interview Ashley Davis of Hoosier Feeder and Mia Stevens of Morrison Container Handling Solutions.

Timestamp: 21:30 Interview with Amber Fritz of Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Sarah and I interview Amber Fritz of Reliance Worldwide Corp.

Timestamp: 33:00 Interview with Sushmitha (Sushi) Sudhir

Sarah and I interview Sushmitha (Sushi) Sudhir of Arup.

Timestamp: 41:04 Introduction to National Safety Month

I introduce recent social media content from Plant Engineering and Control Engineering dedicated to June’s National Safety Month.

Timestamp: 42:15 Reddit workplace safety horror stories

Just in time for National Safety Month, Sarah and I share some truly terrifying stories of workplace safety hazards from the depths of Reddit. You’ll be just as horrified as we are.

