The Downtime | Episode 29: Dancing with the Robots

The Downtime co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak talk about robotics, automation, and choosing engineering as a career with Stacey Harimoto, senior applications engineer with Fanuc. And which daily tasks would Sheri and Sarah entrust a robot to do? Tune in!

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week’s episode of The Downtime dives deep into the world of robotics, mentorship and automation with a special guest from one of the most recognized names in industrial robotics — Stacey Harimoto, senior engineer at FANUC America.

At the top of the episode, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak kick things off with industry highlights and must-read resources for engineers and OEM professionals. Wynn begins by sharing Packaging OEM’s new eBook on smart conveyors, a comprehensive guide exploring how smart conveyor systems are reshaping packaging efficiency and connectivity on the plant floor. She also encourages listeners to download the eBook directly from the publication’s website.

Next, Wynn shines a light on a recent OEM profile featuring Morrison Container Handling Solutions, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. She follows with an update from Pack Expo Las Vegas, where Serpa debuted its new drop packer — a system designed to bring more flexibility and speed to case packing operations.

Kasprzak then turns the focus to Plant Engineering , highlighting an upcoming expert panel featuring Hitachi Global Air Power and Mitsubishi Electric Automation. The discussion will center on variable frequency drives (VFDs) and variable speed drives (VSDs) — essential technologies for optimizing energy efficiency and performance across industrial applications.

After covering the latest industry developments, the co-hosts introduce this week’s featured guest, Stacey Harimoto. Harimoto joins the show to talk about her journey in engineering, her work at FANUC and her passion for robotics innovation.

The interview begins with Harimoto recounting how her fascination with engineering began in middle school. She shares that hands-on STEM activities and early exposure to problem-solving sparked her interest in robotics, a passion that has guided her career ever since.

Later, Harimoto offers thoughtful advice for women in engineering, encouraging aspiring professionals to be curious, persistent, and fearless when exploring technical fields. One of her most inspiring moments comes when she recalls how she cold-called FANUC to secure an internship — a bold move that launched her career and eventually led to her role as a senior engineer.

As the conversation unfolds, Harimoto discusses her evolving engineering interests, the critical role of mentorship in personal and professional growth, and what a typical day looks like in her current role.

Listeners get an inside look at how Harimoto builds robotic cells for trade shows, including her recent tote consolidation demo. The demonstration features FANUC’s M-10iD robot, which uses a combination of vision technology and RFID scanning to efficiently identify, handle, and organize totes.

In the latter part of the interview, the trio explores the future of robotics in warehousing, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, and the ongoing labor challenges driving automation demand. Harimoto’s perspective underscores how robotics continues to bridge the gap between innovation and workforce needs.

After thanking Harimoto and FANUC for joining, Wynn and Kasprzak shift gears with a fun “Robot Rapid Fire” game, testing their quick thinking with a series of fast-paced questions about automation, innovation, and Halloween robots. The episode wraps up with closing thoughts and a nod to the engineers driving the next wave of manufacturing automation.

From career inspiration to cutting-edge robotics, this episode of The Downtime celebrates how passion, persistence, and technology continue to shape the future of engineering.

The Downtime Episode 29 Timestamps

00:17 – The co-hosts open the show

01:55 – Wynn shares Packaging OEM’s eBook on smart conveyors, download here

02:32 – Wynn highlights the recent OEM profile she wrote on Morrison Container Handling Solutions

02:41 – Wynn talks about Packaging OEM’s story on Serpa’s new drop packer, which made its debut at Pack Expo Las Vegas

03:03 – Kasprzak highlights Plant Engineering’s can’t miss expert panel from Hitachi Global Air Power and Mitsubishi Electric Automation on variable frequency drives (VFDs) and variable speed drives (VSDs)

04:10 – The co-hosts introduce this week’s guest, Stacey Harimoto, senior engineer at Fanuc America

04:55 – Interview with Harimoto begins

05:22 – Harimoto details how she became interested in engineering and robotics in middle school

08:12 – Harimoto offers advice for women in engineering

09:12 – Harimoto recalls how she cold-called Fanuc to land an internship

11:17 – Conversation turns to her engineering interests

13:05 – Harimoto talks about the importance of mentorship

16:13 – Harimoto explains what her day-to-day looks like as a senior engineer at Fanuc

18:00 – Harimoto describes building robotic cells for trade shows, including her demonstration on tote consolidation. Click here to watch the demo, which features an M-10iD robot using a combination of vision technology and radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning

19:09 – The trio discusses the future of robotics in warehousing, artificial intelligence, and the impact of labor shortages

27:20 – Interview with Harimoto ends

27:38 – The co-hosts thank Harimoto and Fanuc for joining the podcast

27:56 – The co-hosts play the ‘Robot Rapid Fire’ game

31:40 – The co-hosts wrap up the show

