The Downtime | Episode 28: The Downtime of the Dead

In this chilling Halloween episode of The Downtime, your co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak interview Jordan Stroud, inside sales representative with Fallas Automation.

Courtesy: WTWH Media

It was a spooky start to The Downtime this week as co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak kicked off the Halloween edition by revealing their costumes and diving into a candy-filled episode of automation insights, sweet industry stories, and a few goosebump-worthy moments.

At the top of the show, Wynn and Kasprzak compared their Halloween looks before turning the discussion toward one of the hottest topics from Pack Expo Las Vegas — PAC Machinery’s autobaggers with integrated robotics. Wynn explained how this innovation combines the precision of robotics with the speed of automated bagging, streamlining end-of-line packaging for a variety of consumer goods. Kasprzak followed with a quick reminder for listeners to subscribe to Plant Engineering’s newsletters for the latest manufacturing and automation news.

Soon after, the co-hosts introduced their guest, Jordan Stroud, inside sales at Fallas Automation. Stroud joined the show to talk about the automation behind packing everyone’s favorite Halloween treats. She began by sharing the company’s history, highlighting Fallas Automation’s longstanding expertise in designing high-performance case packing equipment for the food, confectionery, and consumer goods industries.

When the topic turned to bag handling, Stroud shared an eye-opening fact: Fallas Automation’s machines pack roughly 75% of the candy seen in Halloween aisles. From loose-filled bags of chocolate and gummies to beans and sauces, Fallas systems are engineered to handle an impressive range of packaging types.

Stroud noted that one of the biggest challenges in packaging is managing different bag and candy formats. Flexible packaging continues to evolve, and machines must be adaptable enough to handle variations in film, seal types, and shapes — all without slowing production. She explained how Fallas achieves this through tool-less changeovers and simplified maintenance, making adjustments faster and safer for operators.

As the conversation shifted toward controls, Stroud discussed the programmable logic controllers (PLCs) used in Fallas Automation’s equipment, including case sealers and case erectors. These systems, she said, rely on seamless integration between mechanical and digital components — a task made possible through close collaboration with engineers and system integrators.

Looking to the future, Stroud revealed that Fallas Automation is embracing human-machine interfaces (HMIs) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operator usability and predictive maintenance. She also spotlighted the C400 gravity drop case packer, a compact yet powerful solution designed to meet evolving customer demands.

Before wrapping up the interview, Stroud shared her perspective on packaging trends and how Fallas approaches customer relationships with flexibility and partnership. The co-hosts thanked her for joining and encouraged listeners to follow The Downtime on LinkedIn and Instagram for more industry stories.

The episode then took a playful turn with the “Goosebumps” game segment, where Wynn and Kasprzak swapped manufacturing-themed horror stories — complete with haunted production lines and phantom alarms. Finally, in true Halloween spirit, they imagined how they’d podcast during a zombie apocalypse before closing the show by unveiling their costumes once again.

From automated candy packing to AI-driven machinery, this Halloween special of The Downtime blended manufacturing innovation with frightful fun — proof that even in the world of automation, there’s always time for a few tricks and treats.

Timestamps for The Downtime | Episode 28

00:17 – The co-hosts start the show by revealing their Halloween costumes

02:57 – Wynn discusses PAC Machinery’s autobaggers with integrated robotics from Pack Expo Las Vegas

03:51 – Kasprzak encourages listeners to subscribe to Plant Engineering’s newsletters

04:40 – The co-hosts introduce this week’s interview segment with Jordan Stroud, inside sales at Fallas Automation. Stroud joins the show for a discussion on packing Halloween candy

05:18 – Interview with Stroud begins

05:35 – Stroud introduces herself and shares the history of Fallas Automation

06:45 – The trio discusses bag handling, including loose-filled bags of candy, beans, and sauce. Stroud says Fallas Automation packs about 75% of the candy seen in the Halloween aisles at stores

08:18 – Stroud explains the challenges of handling different bag and candy formats, such as flexible packaging

09:40 – Stroud shares insight on tool-less changeovers and maintenance

10:55 – The co-hosts and Stroud discuss programmable logic controllers (PLCs) used on Fallas Automation’s machines, including case sealers and case erectors

11:22 – Stroud talks about collaboration with engineers and system integrators

12:06 – Stroud discusses upcoming technologies at Fallas Automation, including human-machine interfaces and artificial intelligence (AI) integration

13:10 – Stroud highlights Fallas Automation’s C400 gravity drop case packer

15:39 – Stroud shares the trends she is seeing in packaging and how Fallas Automation approaches working with customers

17:30 – Interview with Stroud ends, and the co-hosts thank her for joining the show

17:55 – Kasprzak urges listeners to follow The Downtime on LinkedIn and Instagram

18:38 – Start of “Goosebumps” game segment with manufacturing-themed horror stories

22:53 – The dynamic duo discusses plans for a zombie apocalypse and how to podcast during the event

24:09 – The co-hosts wrap the episode by showing their Halloween costumes

