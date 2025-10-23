The Downtime | Episode 27: Taking Candy from Strangers

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak celebrate the spooky season with a mix of manufacturing insights and Halloween humor. From packaging automation trends and OSHA updates to an entertaining interview with Cathy Rinne of Flex-Line Automation, the episode offers a perfect balance of information and fun.

The episode kicks off as Wynn and Kasprzak welcome listeners with their trademark banter and energy. Wynn dives straight into the headlines, discussing new packaging research that examines the rapid growth of end-of-line automation. She notes how this technology is helping manufacturers streamline packaging, improve consistency, and reduce labor costs — all while adapting to evolving production demands.

Kasprzak shifts gears to highlight a Plant Engineering story on new OSHA guidelines written by Herbert Post, vice president at TradeSafe. The article outlines key changes that affect industrial environments and emphasizes proactive safety planning. Kasprzak encourages plant leaders to review the updated standards to keep their operations compliant and their teams protected.

Wynn brings attention to WTWH Media’s family of engineering newsletters, which deliver expert insights across the automation and manufacturing sectors. She highlights the Packaging OEM newsletter in particular, inviting listeners to subscribe for updates on packaging innovations, case studies, and exclusive eBooks.

The dynamic duo transitions from industry news to Halloween-themed chatter, setting the stage for this week’s guest. Wynn and Kasprzak introduce Cathy Rinne, co-founder and co-owner of Flex-Line Automation—a company known for its smart, flexible conveyance and packaging solutions.

The interview begins with Rinne sharing the history behind Flex-Line Automation. She walks listeners through the company’s evolution from providing conveyance systems to specializing in end-of-line robotics. Rinne explains how Flex-Line’s approach allows customers to integrate case packing, erecting, and sealing into cohesive, automated systems that enhance efficiency.

Rinne dives deeper into the company’s expertise in end-of-line packaging, emphasizing its adaptability across industries. She also touches on material handling challenges for candy and chocolate manufacturers — particularly how product fragility and temperature sensitivity make automation a precise science.

Rinne outlines emerging material handling trends, including robotics integration, flexible automation, and energy-efficient system design. She underscores how evolving technology continues to shape operations in both food and consumer goods packaging.

The episode also delivers lighter moments. Rinne shares a humorous story about a Milk Duds prank that quickly became a team legend. The conversation turns to her playful Conveyer Cougar nickname — a social media persona that’s helped her grow a following and spark broader industry conversations about women in manufacturing.

Wynn and Kasprzak launch into the Slay or Convey game segment, where they quiz Rinne on Halloween-themed automation scenarios with clever twists. The mix of industry wit and seasonal fun keeps listeners laughing through the end of the interview.

The co-hosts wrap up the show, reflecting on Rinne’s insights and her authentic approach to leadership.

From OSHA updates and automation trends to candy conveyors and creative branding, this The Downtime episode proves that manufacturing conversations can be both informative and entertaining. As Wynn and Kasprzak remind listeners, sometimes the best way to understand the future of automation is to have a little fun along the way.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 27

00:17 – The co-hosts begin the show

01:20 – Wynn discusses packaging trends and research examining growth in end-of-line automation

01:52 – Kasprzak shares a Plant Engineering story about new OSHA guidelines, written by Herbert Post, VP at TradeSafe

02:40 – Wynn highlights the engineering newsletters from WTWH Media, including how to subscribe to Packaging OEM’s newsletter

03:15 – The dynamic duo transitions to Halloween and this week’s interview segment

03:50 – The co-hosts introduce Cathy Rinne, co-founder and co-owner of Flex Line Automation

04:50 – Interview with Rinne begins

05:11 – Rinne shares Flex-Line Automation’s history

06:30 – Rinne explains Flex-Line’s journey from providing conveyance to end-of-line robotics

09:30 – Rinne shares how Flex-Line specializes in end-of-line packaging, including case packaging, erecting, and sealing

13:44 – Rinne discusses material handling challenges for candy and chocolates

16:06 – Rinne addresses trends shaping the future of material handling

22:11 – The Flex-Line co-founder shares a humorous story involving a prank about Milk Duds

24:28 – Discussion of “Conveyer Cougar” nickname and how it’s helped Rinne grow her social media following

32:17 – The co-hosts and Rinne start the “Slay or Convey” game segment

36:08 – Interview and game time segment with Rinne ends

36:37 – The co-hosts wrap up the show

