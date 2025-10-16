The Downtime | Episode 26: Unpacking Pack Expo

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak deliver a high-energy, trade show–themed episode packed with insights, laughs, and lessons from Pack Expo Las Vegas. From artificial intelligence in packaging to smart asset management and the realities of life on the show floor, the pair keeps listeners informed and entertained from start to finish.

The episode kicks off with Wynn and Kasprzak open the show and set the stage for another packed installment. Wynn reminds listeners that WTWH Media — publisher of Plant Engineering, Control Engineering, and Packaging OEM — stands for “Willing To Work Harder,” a fitting motto for a team that covers innovation across the industrial landscape. Kasprzak follows at 00:40 by highlighting how The Downtime connects listeners with stories from WTWH’s Automation & Controls brands, bridging the worlds of design, production, and packaging.

Wynn teases that this episode will unpack everything Pack Expo Las Vegas — the premier packaging and processing show. Just a few seconds later, the duo brings a touch of humor to the studio, comparing their wardrobe choices, including a standout “Downtime Divas” hat that perfectly captures their playful dynamic.

Wynn introduces Packaging OEM’s eBook on artificial intelligence for smarter lines, which explores how AI is reshaping machine efficiency, predictive maintenance, and operator collaboration. Kasprzak follows with a Plant Engineering feature by Jayme Leonard of Atlas Copco Compressors. The story dives into smart asset management best practices — from inventory mapping and KPI tracking to energy recovery — and emphasizes how compressed air systems can become sustainability champions through data-driven monitoring.

The episode shifts gears into Pack Expo mode. Kasprzak takes on interviewer duties, turning the tables on Wynn to hear firsthand what stood out at the event. At 04:40, Wynn shares her observations on how automation continues to shape packaging operations, influencing operator roles, safety, and workflow flexibility.

Wynn details three standout packaging trends from the show — smart manufacturing solutions, robotics integration, and sustainability-focused materials — each reinforcing the industry’s push toward more connected, efficient production. From there, the duo dives into robotic cells, material handling advancements, and a Packaging OEM photo gallery from the event.

Wynn gives a shoutout to previous Downtime guests who were featured at Pack Expo, including JLS Automation’s Gary Pickett, Emerson’s Johnathan Mitchell and Hoosier Feeder’s Matt Jones, thanking both the guests and Downtime’s growing audience for their continued support.

The conversation continues with Wynn spotlighting Kasprzak’s recent interview with Formic CEO Saman Farid on the rise of robots-as-a-service, before highlighting several standout technologies from the show floor: TOPPAN Packaging America’s Aergo 8 blister packaging machine and Bartelt Packaging’s Mag-B horizontal form fill seal system for flexible packaging.

Wynn introduces her Pack Expo recap video, featuring interviews with leaders from Formic, Antares Vision Group, Grantek, PAC Machinery, Fanuc America, and JVL A/S. The video wraps, offering listeners a fast-paced tour of innovation in action.

The fun continues with the “Game Time” segment, where Wynn and Kasprzak share the good, the bad, and the weird moments of covering trade shows as journalists — from marathon days on the floor to the unexpected challenges that make every event memorable. The duo wraps up the episode with gratitude, laughter and a nod to their “Downtime Divas” spirit.

Full of insight, innovation, and humor, this Pack Expo recap episode showcases why The Downtime continues to be the go-to podcast for professionals who love to learn—and laugh—about all things automation and packaging.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 26

00:17 – The co-hosts open the show

00:25 – Wynn explains how WTWH Media stands for “Willing To Work Harder.”

00:40 – Kasprzak highlights how The Downtime covers WTWH Media’s Automation & Controls brands

01:00 – Wynn shares that this episode will unpack Pack Expo Las Vegas

01:09 – Kasprzak and Wynn highlight wardrobe choices, including a “Downtime Divas” hat

01:55 – Wynn introduces Packaging OEM’s eBook on artificial intelligence for smarter lines

02:16 – Kasprzak highlights Plant Engineering’s story on air compressors, written by Jayme Leonard of Atlatas Copo Compressors. The story addresses smart asset management best practices, including inventory mapping, key performance indicator (KPI) tracking, and energy recovery

03:31 – Pack Expo discussion begins

04:13 – Kasprzak interviews Wynn about Pack Expo

04:40 – Wynn highlights how automation is impacting packaging, including operators’ workflows

05:05 – Wynn reports the three biggest packaging trends she noticed at the event

08:08 – The co-hosts talk about robotic cells at Pack Expo

09:15 – Wynn and Kasprzak talk about material handling moments from Las Vegas

10:25 – Wynn highlights Packaging OEM’s photo gallery from the event

10:42 – Wynn thanks previous guests from The Downtime that were at Pack Expo, including JLS Automation’s Gary Pickett, Emerson’s Johnathan Mitchell, and Hoosier Feeder’s Matt Jones

11:20 – The co-hosts thank previous guests and The Downtime audience

11:33 – Wynn highlights Kasprzak’s interview with Formic CEO Saman Farid on robots-as-a-service

12:11 – Wynn discusses TOPPAN Packaging America’s Aergo 8, a blister packaging machine; the video demo is available here

12:44 – Wynn spotlights Bartelt Packaging’s Mag-B horizontal form fill seal machine for flexible packaging

13:30 – Wynn’s Pack Expo recap video airs featuring Formic’s Saman Farid, Antares Vision Group’s John DiPalo, Grantek’s David McKenna, PAC Machinery’s Greg Berguig, Fanuc America’s Wes Garrett, and JVL A/S’s Kenneth Pilheden

17:14 – Pack Expo video recap ends

17:24 – Game time segment begins: The co-hosts provide the good, the bad, and the weird lives of covering trade shows as a journalist

27:26 – The dynamic duo wraps up the show

