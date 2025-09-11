The Downtime | Episode 21: Lookin’ Like a Snack

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime podcast, co-hosts Sarah and Sheri deliver another engaging mix of culture, manufacturing insights and editorial highlights. From honoring a global fashion icon to spotlighting the latest trends in operations and automation, the episode weaves personal stories with industry expertise and a touch of lighthearted fun.

The episode opens at 00:18, and by 00:53 Sheri pauses to honor the recent passing of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani. In a personal tribute, she showcases her own Armani blazer, connecting style and substance in a way that underscores how design and craftsmanship influence every industry — even manufacturing.

At 01:50, Sarah shifts gears with a nod to her Cleveland Browns hat, officially kicking off football season. Her sports enthusiasm blends seamlessly into the show’s conversational rhythm, reminding listeners that manufacturing professionals are as passionate about game day as they are about production floors.

By 04:20, Sheri highlights a key industry resource: Plant Engineering’s The Future of Manufacturing Operations: 2025 Insights report. She explains how the report takes a deep dive into the technologies and strategies driving operational excellence, from digital transformation to workforce readiness. For manufacturers navigating rapid change, the findings offer a roadmap for smarter, more efficient operations.

At 05:58, Sarah shares her latest contribution to Packaging OEM — an article about Conveyer & Caster. She details how the company is supporting packaging and material handling with solutions that balance flexibility and reliability. Her feature illustrates how even seemingly simple equipment can transform throughput and efficiency when integrated thoughtfully into modern production lines.

The heart of the episode begins at 09:07 with Sarah’s interview of Gary Pickett, director of business development at JLS Automation. Over the next 11 minutes, Pickett discusses how JLS is helping manufacturers address automation challenges, particularly in food packaging. From robotics to sanitary design, he emphasizes how automation supports both productivity and safety, ensuring manufacturers can meet consumer demand while maintaining high standards.

The interview wraps at 20:10, but the episode doesn’t slow down. By 20:45, Sheri engages listeners directly, inviting them to head over to LinkedIn and comment on which Downtime podcast thumbnail is their favorite. The ask underscores the show’s growing community and the importance of audience engagement across digital platforms.

At 21:00, Sarah and Sheri close out the episode with a playful twist: a self-graded “report card” game. They score themselves on topics ranging from industry knowledge to personal quirks, adding humor and relatability to the podcast’s mix of professional insights. The segment runs through 28:35, when the duo signs off for the week.

This episode of The Downtime demonstrates the podcast’s unique formula: blending culture, personal connection and technical expertise. Whether it’s Sheri paying tribute to Armani, Sarah rallying behind the Browns, or Gary Pickett sharing the future of automation, the episode underscores that manufacturing is more than machines — it’s about people, stories and innovation.

With its mix of industry insights and personality-driven storytelling, The Downtime continues to deliver a refreshing take on the conversations shaping modern manufacturing.

