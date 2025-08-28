The Downtime | Episode 19: Three’s Company

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime podcast, co-hosts Sarah and Sheri brought their signature energy to the mic with a lively start and a spirited Ohio State cheer before diving into the latest trends shaping manufacturing, packaging and automation.

Sheri spotlighted a recent Plant Engineering story exploring how manufacturers can optimize production by integrating artificial intelligence with manufacturing execution systems (MES). The discussion highlighted how AI is improving visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across the plant floor — transforming data into actionable insights.

Sarah shared a feature from Packaging OEM about Memphis Record Pressing’s partnership with Atlantic Packaging. The collaboration shows how OEM technology can scale production by automating manual processes while preserving quality in a fast-growing industry.

Sarah took a moment to talk about WTWH Media, the company behind The Downtime and several leading industry publications. The co-hosts then welcomed their guest, Mike Santora, managing editor for Design World. They teed up his recent coverage on artificial intelligence in defense applications, including its role on the battlefield.

Santora began by walking through his core editorial areas: bearings, couplings, linear motion and factory automation. The conversation had shifted into his in-depth reporting on AI in the defense sector, where the technology is being used for logistics, threat detection, and cybersecurity. Santora emphasized both the opportunities and challenges of AI in mission-critical environments, noting the importance of balancing innovation with responsibility.

Later in the interview, Santora previewed Design World’s upcoming issue dedicated to engineering diversity and inclusion. The special edition will highlight efforts across the industry to expand access, representation, and opportunity within engineering and manufacturing fields.

Afterward, Sarah and Sheri reflected on the value of having editors from WTWH Media join the show, with plans to bring more voices to the podcast in future episodes.

It was game time as the co-hosts jumped into their Quick Takes segment, a lighthearted way to round out the episode. The fun continued until the duo signed off with their usual mix of humor and insight.

From exploring the latest in manufacturing and packaging technology to tackling AI in defense and spotlighting diversity in engineering, this week’s episode offered listeners a wide-ranging look at how innovation is reshaping industries both inside and outside the plant.

The Downtime continues to deliver a mix of expert perspectives, industry trends, and engaging conversations. Whether you’re on the plant floor, in the design lab, or simply keeping an eye on where technology is headed, Sarah, Sheri, and their guests keep the conversation moving forward.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 19

00:17 – The co-hosts open the show

01:10 – Sarah and Sheri do an Ohio State cheer

01:48 – Sheri shares Plant Engineering’s story on how to optimize manufacturing processes through AI integration with MES

03:21 – Sarah spotlights Packaging OEM’s story on Memphis Record Pressing’s collaboration with Atlantic Packaging to automate its production line with OEM tech

05:05 – Sarah talks about WTWH Media

05:45 – Sheri and Sarah introduce Mike Santora, managing editor for Design World, and preview the AI on the battlefield story

07:13 – Mike Santora interview begins

09:52 – Mike Santora discusses his coverage areas: bearings, couplings, linear motion, and factory automation

16:50 – Discussion of AI applications in defense, including logistics, threat detection, and cybersecurity

24:50 – Mike highlights the upcoming engineering diversity and inclusion issue of Design World

27:32 – Mike Santora interview ends

27:39 – The co-hosts discuss having more editors from WTWH Media on the podcast

28:06 – Quick takes game time segment starts

34:04 – Quick takes game time segment ends

34:07 – The dynamic duo signs out

