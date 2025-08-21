The Downtime | Episode 18: Record-Breaking Efficiency

The Downtime, our weekly manufacturing podcast, chats about automating the Memphis Record Pressing line with Atlantic Packaging.

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime podcast, co-hosts Sarah and Sheri blend storytelling, industry insights and a touch of music nostalgia in an episode that spans craft distilling, co-packing, and vinyl record manufacturing. From the Tennessee bourbon trail to Memphis record presses, the conversation highlights how packaging is both a technical backbone and a cultural connector.

The episode kicks off with Sarah and Sheri setting the stage. In a playful tone, they dive into the week’s content mix, preparing listeners for a journey that goes beyond the factory floor and into the heart of brand storytelling.

Sarah takes listeners on what she describes as a “wild ride” through her Packaging OEM article on Coal’d Water Distilling Company. The feature touches not only on the distiller’s growth but also on its ties to Kentucky basketball and even reality television. Sarah explains how co-packing partnerships support brands like Coal’d Water, giving them the flexibility to scale while maintaining quality standards. It’s a glimpse into how packaging intersects with culture in surprising ways.

Sheri pivots to introduce the main feature of the episode: an in-depth interview with Memphis Record Pressing and Atlantic Packaging. This conversation, she notes, explores the supply chain collaboration behind vinyl records, a product whose demand has surged in recent years as consumers rediscover analog sound.

The interview provides a deep dive into how packaging and logistics impact one of the most unique manufacturing sectors. Memphis Record Pressing leaders Brandon Seavers, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Austin Burk, packaging and logistics manager, discuss the challenges of scaling production to meet booming vinyl demand while maintaining craftsmanship. Atlantic Packaging’s packaging equipment specialist Nick Ott shares how they’ve partnered to deliver sustainable, durable solutions that protect records during global distribution. The conversation underscores how packaging innovation ensures that the artistry of vinyl reaches listeners intact — whether it’s shipped across town or across oceans.

As the interview closes, Sarah and Sheri shift gears with one of their signature wrap-up traditions: trading scenarios and picking songs to match them. It’s a lighthearted segment that ties back to the theme of music and manufacturing, reinforcing the cultural threads woven through the episode.

The episode winds down, leaving listeners with a richer understanding of how packaging underpins industries as varied as craft spirits and vinyl records.

What makes this installment stand out is the way it fuses technical discussion with broader storytelling. Coal’d Water Distilling illustrates how co-packing enables small brands to punch above their weight, while Memphis Record Pressing and Atlantic Packaging demonstrate the behind-the-scenes logistics that sustain a global vinyl resurgence. The common thread is that packaging is more than materials — it’s a medium that safeguards brand identity, consumer experience and cultural value.

The Downtime continues to bring manufacturing to life by spotlighting the people, processes and partnerships that make industries run. This episode proves that even in downtime, the conversation about manufacturing never skips a beat.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 18

00:20 – Sarah and Sheri kick off the episode.

01:48 – Sarah takes us on a wild ride through her Packaging OEM article on Coal’d Water Distilling Company that takes on reality TV, Kentucky basketball and co-packing.

03:33 – Sheri introduces The Downtime’s interview with Memphis Record Pressing and Atlantic Packaging.

05:58 – The Memphis Record Pressing/Atlantic Packaging interview begins.

31:00 – The interview ends.

31:21 – Sheri and Sarah give each other a scenario and choose a song they would play.

36:24 – The episode ends.

