The Downtime | Episode 16: The Sound of Sustainability

In Episode 16 of The Downtime, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak dive into the sound — and strategy — of sustainability, bringing in longtime industry journalist and WTWH Media Editorial Director Stephanie Neil to unpack what it really means to be sustainable in today’s manufacturing world.

The conversation kicks off with The Downtime duo setting the tone for a forward-looking episode centered on sustainability. Sheri sets the table with a preview of this week’s guest and what listeners can expect: a mix of tech, packaging, and editorial insights from a leading voice in B2B publishing.

Stephanie Neil discusses her recent coverage of Amcor’s work with Dassault Systèmes software — a sustainability-driven story that highlights the digital transformation underway in packaging. In a warm and witty moment, Stephanie dubs Sarah and Sheri the “Downtime Divas,” quickly making herself at home as the trio dives into the Amcor case study.

Amcor’s approach to sustainable packaging — an intersection of material innovation and digital design — becomes the episode’s anchor point. The conversation then expands to include insights into how generative AI is shaping the future of 3D design, a shift that promises to accelerate how manufacturers prototype and evaluate sustainable products.

Stephanie also highlights how WTWH Media properties like Engineering.com are covering these evolutions, giving a nod to a recent piece about Dassault Systèmes’ partnership with Volkswagen. Sarah takes a moment to shout out the broader WTWH portfolio, including Design World, Fluid Power World, and Engineering.com — an editorial ecosystem that’s keeping a pulse on industry change.

The focus turns to flexible packaging, including the increasing popularity of pouches and what they mean for recyclability and shelf life. From there, the trio explores the rising role of 2D barcodes in packaging design, connecting smart labeling with consumer transparency and supply chain traceability.

In one of the lighter moments, Stephanie shows off her Ohio State glass — just before the interview wraps, leaving listeners with a clearer picture of how digital tools are transforming the packaging world.

Sheri continues the sustainability theme by sharing insights from Dave Duncan, vice president of sustainability with PTC, with on broader trends affecting plants and facilities, from energy optimization to smarter asset management.

As always, the episode wraps with a game-time segment that brings laughs, friendly competition and a personal touch, before Sarah and Sheri close out the show.

Whether you’re on the plant floor, designing for the future, or reporting on the changes, this episode is a reminder that sustainability isn’t a buzzword — it’s a multifaceted mission. And, as The Downtime Divas prove, it’s one worth listening to.

The Downtime Episode 16 Timestamps

00:19 – Sarah and Sheri open up the episode

00:52 – Sheri sets the table with this week’s topic, sustainability

01:15 – Discussion about sustainability and this week’s guest, WTWH VP Editorial Director Stephanie Neil

02:28 – Sarah and Sheri introduce Stephanie Neil and her story on Amcor using Dassault Systèmes software

03:05 – Interview with Stephanie Neil begins

03:20 – Stephanie calls the duo “Downtime Divas”

03:44 – Stephanie discusses the Amcor story

09:21 – Discussion about Amcor’s sustainable packaging approach

11:58 – Conversation about generative AI and the future of 3D Design

12:43 – Mention of Engineering.com and other WTWH Media publications

13:02 – Stephanie mentions Engineering.com’s story on Dassault Systèmes’ partnership with Volkswagen

13:40 – Sarah gives a shout-out to WTWH Media, including B2B publications Design World, Engineering.com, and Fluid Power World

15:00 – The trio chat about flexible packaging, including pouches

16:41 – Stephanie, Sarah, and Sheri discuss 2D barcodes for packaging

18:20 – Stephanie shares her Ohio State glass

19:31 – Stephanie’s interview wraps up

20:54 – Sheri discusses Plant Engineering sustainability trends from Dave Duncan

25:00 – Start of game time segment

34:07 – The dynamic duo wraps up the show

