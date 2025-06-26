Rewinding The Downtime: How to unpack Capri-Sun’s Solstice pouch, co-ops and automated packaging

Courtesy: WTWH Media

In this episode of The Downtime, our weekly manufacturing podcast, Sheri Kasprzak and Sarah Wynn talk about Capri-Sun’s new viral 15-inch Solstice pouch, which was released to celebrate summer.

Even though summertime is upon us, it’s never too early to talk about university co-op programs. Sheri introduces an interview she conducted with Jody Poirier with Hargrove Controls & Automation about the company’s co-op program and how it has improved recruitment.

Sarah discusses Ranpak‘s automated packaging solutions.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 10

00:40: Sheri provides a preview of the episode.

04:00: Sheri introduces an interview on university co-op programs with Jody Poirier with Hargrove Controls & Automation and provides background on a Control Engineering article Jody and Megan McIntosh wrote for the May/June issue.

06:23: Interview with Jody Poirier begins.

19:00: Sarah and Sheri chat about the viral 15-inch Capri-Sun Solstice Pouch.

22:03: Sarah talks about Ranpak’s automated packaging solutions.

23:40: Sarah introduces data about the cartoning machine market.

24:20: Sheri sets up Episode 11 by chatting about a 150-year-old manufacturer that is streamlining processes with automation.

