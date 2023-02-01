Voting is open for the 2023 Product of the Year Program

The Plant Engineering Product of the Year program is the premier award for new products in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. The annual reader-choice program provides Plant Engineering’s audience with information about the top new product in their fields. 2023* marks 35 years of the Product of the Year program.

Voting is now open for the 2023 award program. This is your chance to recognize the most innovative and impactful products and to help shine a spotlight on the companies that you believe are pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

We encourage you to click here to view the 2023 Product of the Year Nominee eBook so see which products have the chance of taking home the gold, silver, bronze, and MVP awards for the 2023 program.

Don’t forget to cast your vote by March 14, 2023.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.