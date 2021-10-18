Courtesy: Virtual Training Week from CFE Media and Technology, SEW Eurodrive

Understand the factors that affect total system efficiency.

Minimize energy loss in an inductive motor motion control system.

Motion control system components work together to determine total system efficiency, requiring knowledge of electrical input power, variable frequency drives (VFDs), induction motors, gearboxes and transmission elements such as chains and belts, according to Jason Oakley, a corporate trainer at SEW-Eurodrive, U.S. headquarters in Lyman, S.C.

Understanding details related to efficiency help with component selection, system integration and installation, operation, maintenance and other issues through the motion system lifecycle, Oakley explains in an Oct. 22 Virtual Training Week course. A professional development hour (PDH) credit is available for the course, “Understanding Total System Efficiency for Motion Control,” offered by CFE Media and Technology, and available archived for a year.

Energy efficient considerations in motion control systems

Oakley said no single component within a drive system is 100% efficient. Converting some of the intended work output to heat is a necessary evil of any process. However, the amount of heat (wasted energy) created by a process can be minimized through thoughtful and careful selection of individual components.

Much of the industrial energy being consumed by systems is wasted through inefficiency he explained.

Factors that affect total system efficiency, beyond just the motor, including input power, drive components, variable frequency drives, and mechanical connections. It’s important to identify how to minimize energy loss in an inductive motor motion control system.

Examples provided in the course demonstrate lifecycle and asset management considerations for motion control system efficiency.

Learn lessons from other implementations and how to begin. Oakley also reviews principles of power loss, efficiency, system losses, phase angle, loads, power factor, how VFDs affect motion system efficiencies and more.

