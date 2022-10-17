Top 5 Plant Engineering content: October 10-16, 2022

Courtesy: Cirrus Link.

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered SCADA, bearings, predictive analytics, AI and management culture. Links to each article below.

1. Modernizing SCADA vessel control systems with Ignition

Setting out to make better use of data and workflows in the remote, a maritime company adopts data-driven technology.

2. Bearings, bearings, bearings… the world runs on bearings

To support overall bearing maintenance, addressing careless work habits goes a long way.

3. Top 10 tips for a successful predictive analytics implementation

Take the steps that move projects forward

4. Software improves AI, automation flexibility

Software-based artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to give robots abilities that allow them to straddle the flexibility gap between small batch manufacturing and high-volume automation.

5. Management culture and the maintenance prize

There are many benefits to equipment longevity when attention is paid to practices. Four types of maintenance and culture tips are highlighted.

