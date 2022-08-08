Courtesy: Weidmueller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Plant Engineering’s top 5 content over the past week covered control cabinet construction, hydraulic cylinders, digital transformation, lubrication and robots. Links to each article below.

1. How to optimize control cabinet construction

Automated and digitized processes that support cabinet manufacturers by providing simplicity, speed and reliability generate benefits and concrete added value.

2. Electromechanical actuators will replace hydraulic cylinders faster than expected

Hydraulic cylinders may be replaced by electromechanical actuators within vehicles in the material handling sector more quickly than previously thought.

3. A look at digital transformation using the cloud

Cloud architecture, when examined in its entirety, can be very complex. Focusing on its interface with operations technology makes matters clearer and more manageable.

4. Air entrainment, aeration, cavitation and foaming: How are they related?

There are many causes and solutions to this foaming issue.

5. Helping assembly-line robots pick up objects

University of Washington researchers created a tool that can design a 3D-printable passive gripper and calculate the best path to pick up an object, which could help improve robots in their day-to-day tasks. See video.

