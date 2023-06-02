The importance of data governance for sustainability strategies

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Lance Gilbert, managing partner of Net Results Group, discussed the importance of data governance and how it plays a key role in developing a sustainable plant reliability strategy with web content manager Chris Vavra in a video interview.

During the video interview, Gilbert offered many insights and anecdotes on data governance and its role in plant reliability. He also explored how companies can make better decisions and insights and how maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) benefit from these strategies. Topics discussed include:

The relationship between strong quality data governance and developing a critical and sustainable plant reliability strategy.

The impact robust quality and standardized data have on a company’s bottom line.

How companies can improve their assets’ life expectancy while reducing unplanned outages and avoiding downtime in their facilities.

Who benefits from having standardized data, and the value drivers directly impacted by data governance.

How companies should develop an effective reliability strategic plan for their plants.

The importance of an MRO buyer and supplier working together.

Net Results Group also was the Plant Engineering Product of the Year MVP for MRO3i, cloud-based master data management software.

