Survey: How to use upskilling, AI to improve manufacturing production results

Courtesy: Augury

Learning Objectives Understand data from an Augury survey that explains how upskilling can use technologies to improve manufacturing production. The resulting study also covers manufacturing production topics include challenges, roadblocks, sustainability, workforce, technology among others.

See links to 33-page Augury study, “The State of Production Health, 2023” and a related webcast in the article.

Upskilling, manufacturing production insights

Survey from Augury explains how upskilling by using technology can improve manufacturing production goals. The resulting study also covers manufacturing production topics include challenges, roadblocks, sustainability, workforce, technology among others.

Article links to 33-page Augury study, “The State of Production Health, 2023” and a related webcast.

Technology adoption will have a positive impact on workforce upskilling efforts, according to 80% of the 500 responding to an Augury survey of manufacturers. That’s a much-needed change in the manufacturing industry according to the 33-page Augury study, “The State of Production Health, 2023,” which looks at how manufacturers are leveraging machine, process, and operational data.

How will technology adoption impact upskilling efforts?

The survey asked, “How will technology adoption impact upskilling efforts?” An eighth (12%) of respondents expect a significant positive impact and 68% expect a positive impact. Only 19% expected a neutral impact and just 1% expected technology to have a negative impact on upskilling efforts.

Augury said “technology is critical for bringing in new qualified talent and attracting the next generation of workers. Still, almost one fifth of respondents (19%) say that technology adoption will have no impact on upskilling their workforces, showing that there is still work to be done in proving technology’s worth in addressing the skills gaps.”

Another question in the survey identified knowledge transfer (33%), rising labor costs (32%) and need for reskilling (30%) as the top three workforce obstacles. Augury noted in the study: “As manufacturers work to reshape their staffing and upskilling approaches, they should be mindful of how technology adoption can help on several fronts, including empowering current employees, attracting new talent, filling skills gaps, and enabling new hybrid workflows.”

More information about improving manufacturing production

A webcast on manufacturing production on related topics is available for viewing.

“How to foster insight-driven, efficient manufacturing with production health”

The 33-page Augury study, “The State of Production Health, 2023,” provides more results.

Augury said it provides purpose-built AI, trained by industry experts and the world’s largest data library, to help customers eliminate production downtime, improve process efficiency, maximize yield and reduce waste and emissions. A Control Engineering article covers more of study results, “Survey: How to use AI to identify, improve manufacturing production goals.”

Mark T. Hoske is content manager, Control Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, mhoske@cfemedia.com.

KEYWORDS

Upskilling with technologies, workforce improvement

CONSIDER THIS

Are you using updated technologies to improve your organization’s upskilling efforts?

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.