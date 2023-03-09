Research: Motors, drives important to plant engineers

Courtesy: Plant Engineering

Motors and drives insights

The average respondent to the “Purchasing Considerations for Motors and Drives” study has 25 years in the plant engineering profession.

Professionals with maintenance operations titles have the most influence (63%) for the purchase of motors and drives.

Product quality is the No. 1 influence on a plant professional when selecting a company or manufacturer of a new motor or drive. This isn’t surprising, considering respondents to a recent Plant Engineering study on “Purchasing Considerations for Motors and Drives” buy, specify, recommend or approve motors, drives and motor controls and power transmission.

Motors and drives are used for a variety of reasons, with the top responses of:

Pumps: 83%

Fans: 73%

Compressors: 68%

Electrical equipment: 62%

Conveyors: 60%

HVAC: 55%

Respondents selected product quality as the most important 25% of the time, with the manufacturer’s reputation (14%) and lead/delivery time (12%) in second and third place, respectively. Quality is important for both new and replacement systems, which are split nearly evenly for 2022 projects. Money went to new systems 49% of the time; new implies a brand-new system, not previously available in the plant or manufacturing facility.

Additions of new motor and drive systems or replacements were done for a variety of reasons:

End-of-life replacement: 28%

Energy efficiency: 17%

System failure: 12%

New product line: 16%

Enlarged facility: 11%

When asked, “How is your time broken up when researching and purchasing motors and drives?” respondents indicated they spent the most time researching vendors and products (25%). Close behind were evaluating vendors, products and replies for quotes (22%), and writing specifications, requests for quotes (21%).

This closely matches with the information source most preferred when selecting a new motor or drive. The top two are:

Supplier/vendor websites: 28%

Online catalogs/directories: 25%

And once a vendor has been selected, the two keys to retaining business of a plant professional are:

Access to knowledgeable engineers, not the sales department: 71%

Provide good local support: 55%

