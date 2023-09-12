Publication highlighting IoT’s role in supply chain management published

Image courtesy: Brett Sayles

The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) published The Role of IoT in Shaping the Future of Supply Chains, which is the newest edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI),

“The IoT allows real-time insights into various supply chain processes, including inventory management, transportation, and warehousing,” said Edy Liongosari, chief research scientist at Accenture Labs and Chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group in a press release. “As this edition of the JoI shows, IoT can revolutionize the way supply chains operate, enabling organizations to enhance their efficiency, reduce costs, and meet the demands of an increasingly globalized and complex marketplace.”

The Role of IoT in Shaping the Future of Supply Chains edition of the JoI includes the following articles:

The JoI highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the Industrial Internet, including sustainability, trustworthiness, AI, digital twin, data, digital transformation, smart cities, smart factories, and edge computing.

The Industry IoT Consortium (IIC) is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.