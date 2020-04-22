Product pages launched to help companies find products during COVID-19 pandemic

Process Manufacturing

Courtesy: Allied Electronics & Automation

As global supply chains for manufacturers and processors face unprecedented challenges during the current COVID-19 pandemic, Allied Electronics & Automation is launching dedicated product pages for customers in the food and beverage, and medical and pharmaceutical industries to find specialized sensing, process control, connectivity, lubrication, cleaning, safety, test and inspection products needed to keep facilities operating to feed, hydrate and heal the world.

Allied’s food and beverage industry hub – much of which is IP67/69K rated for wash-down protection – includes machine safety and guarding equipment, cable assemblies, wire management solutions, process controllers, lubricants, cleaners, a wide range of connectors and variety of essential sensors (photoelectric, proximity, pressure, temperature, vision, position and level).

For medical and pharmaceutical customers , Allied stocks a wide range of sensing technologies and brands tailored for use in manufacturing, packaging and healthcare environments, including sensing solutions for liquids and powders, pneumatics, power supplies and relays, safety controllers, machine guarding components, cable assemblies and connectors.

“Our food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical customers provide the lifeblood of modern society – ensuring people around the world have access to the nutritional and healthcare essentials of modern daily life,” said Mike Walker, Allied’s vice president of sales in a press release. “With all the disruptions and uncertainty in global supply chains right now, Allied continues to ensure our customers in these critical industries can keep their facilities up and running.”