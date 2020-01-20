Plant-based food manufacturing growth benefits

All stats aside, how can the industry decipher between the buzzword and the way of life?

Consumer demand

Consumers love to latch on to buzzwords and run with them. Think back to the beginning of the Atkins diet, Weight Watchers and even gluten-free.

But, plant-based isn’t just for vegans anymore. It’s become a lifestyle vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike can maintain, regardless of their health status.

According to HealthFocus data, 17% of U.S. consumers aged 15 to 70 claim to eat a predominately plant-based diet; while 60% are cutting back on meat-based products. Of those reducing their intake of animal-based proteins, 55% say the change is permanent, and 22% hope it is.

Industry demand

Plant-based also continues to invade the foodservice industry, with processors like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat partnering with nationwide fast food chains such as Burger King, White Castle and KFC to add their plant-based burgers to the menu.

A PCMA Benchmark report shows more and more restaurants “will have a dedicated menu for plant-based food items,” in 2020.

What’s more is, case shipments of plant-based protein from broadline foodservice distributors to foodservice operators increased by 20% in 2018 compared to 2017, with all census regions showing double-digit growth, according to The NPD Group, Chicago.

This means that while plant-based may be a hot buzzword online it’s becoming more of a way of life in the store and consumers’ homes.

The eco-friendly aspect of plant-based food manufacturing