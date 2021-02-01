Manufacturing industry records growth for eighth straight month

Business of Engineering

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The manufacturing industry continues to show strength and durability after a rough start to 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in January, with the overall economy notching an eighth consecutive month of growth as the ISM’s purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) registered 58.7%. This is almost two percentage points down from December, but new orders, production and employment are growing

Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management, said in a press release: “The manufacturing economy continued its recovery in January. Survey committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories, but absenteeism, short-term shutdowns to sanitize facilities and difficulties in returning and hiring workers are continuing to cause strains that limit manufacturing growth potential.”

Five of the six biggest manufacturing industries — chemical products; fabricated metal products; transportation equipment; food, beverage & tobacco products; and computer & electronic products — registered moderate to strong growth in January. Sixteen of the 18 manufacturing industries overall recorded growth.

“Manufacturing performed well for the eighth straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering strong growth compared to December. Labor market difficulties at panelists’ companies and their suppliers will continue to restrict the manufacturing economy expansion until the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis abates,” Fiore said.

What respondents are saying