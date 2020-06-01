Manufacturing index rises slightly in May, moves out of contraction

Business of Engineering

The overall manufacturing economy returned to expansion after one month of contraction, which was the first time the index had been in contraction since 2009. say the nation’s supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.

Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing business survey committee said in a press release: “The May PMI registered 43.1%, up 1.6 percentage points from the April reading of 41.5%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy after April’s contraction, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth.” New orders and production reported increases compared to last month. So did employment, which is an encouraging sign given the general unemployment rate in the United States.

“Three months into the manufacturing disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, comments from the panel were cautious (two cautious comments for every one optimistic comment) regarding the near-term outlook,” Fiore said. “As was the case in April, the PMI indicates a level of manufacturing-sector contraction not seen since April 2009; however, the trajectory improved.”

Even with this news, the road remains an uncertain one. “The coronavirus pandemic impacted all manufacturing sectors for the third straight month. May appears to be a transition month, as many panelists and their suppliers returned to work late in the month. However, demand remains uncertain, likely impacting inventories, customer inventories, employment, imports and backlog of orders,” Fiore said. Only a third of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in May whole 11 reported contraction.

What respondents are saying: