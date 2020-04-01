Manufacturing index falls in March as COVID-19’s effects hit suppliers, consumers

Business of Engineering

The purchasing manufactuers' index had a slight decline in March, but the specter of COVID-19 continues to loom over the manufacturing industry as the pandemic spreads.

Manufacturing index slides into contraction territory for March 2020. Courtesy: Opto 22

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in March as the purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) fell only 1 point to 49.1. While the overall economy grew for the 131st consecutive month, concerns about the future state of affairs for manufacturing are evident. The new orders, production, backlog and employ indexes all showed declines in March. Inventories was the only major index to show a slight increase for the month of March.

“Comments from the panel were negative regarding the near-term outlook, with sentiment clearly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and energy market volatility,” said Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee in a press release. “The PMI returned to contraction territory, and with a negative trajectory. Demand slumped, with (1) the New Orders Index contracting at a strong level, in part pushed by new export order contraction, (2) the Customers’ Inventories Index remaining at ‘too low’ status, but increasing at a level considered a negative for future production, (3) the Backlog of Orders Index contracting again, at a moderate rate.

Consumption (measured by the Production and Employment indexes) contributed negatively (a combined 5.7-percentage point decrease) to the PMI calculation, with activity contracting at a faster rate. Inputs — expressed as supplier deliveries, inventories and imports — strengthened in March, due primarily to supplier delivery difficulties; inventory contraction stabilized. Despite imports contracting at strong rates due primarily to coronavirus impacts. Prices continued to contract (and at a faster rate in March), supporting a negative outlook.

“The coronavirus pandemic and shocks in global energy markets have impacted all manufacturing sectors. Among the six big industry sectors, food, beverage & tobacco Products remains strongest, followed by chemical products, which in addition to the pharmaceutical component, is a significant contributor to the food, beverage & tobacco products industry and beneficiary of low energy and feedstock prices,” Fiore said. “Transportation Equipment and Petroleum & Coal Products are the weakest sectors. Sentiment regarding near-term growth this month is strongly negative, by a 2-to-1 ratio.”

Ten of the 18 listed industries reported growth for the month of March. Many of the respondents were focused on COVID-19 and what it will mean for their future: