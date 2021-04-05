Business of Engineering

Manufacturing continues its torrid pace with the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index (PMI) jumping almost 4% to 64.7%. The industry has rebounded nicely after the swoon in mid-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and things are looking up for the industrry. New orders, production and employment all enjoyed solid growth in March, according to Timothy Fiore, the chair of the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee:

“The manufacturing economy continued its recovery in March,” Fiore said in a press release. “However, Survey Committee Members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts limiting availability of parts and materials. Extended lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are affecting all segments of the manufacturing economy. Worker absenteeism, short-term shutdowns due to part shortages, and difficulties in filling open positions continue to be issues that limit manufacturing-growth potential.”

The six biggest manufacturing industries — Computer and electronic products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage and tobacco products; transportation equipment; chemical products; and petroleum and coal products — registered strong growth in March. Seventeen of 18 industries reported growth in March and none reported contraction.

What respondents are saying