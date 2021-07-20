Courtesy: Wurth Industry North America

Würth Additive Group a physical and digital inventory company, announced it has signed a global agreement with Markforged, the creator of the Digital Forge, the integrated metal and carbon fiber industrial 3D printing platform. The expanded agreement will incorporate the Digital Forge into Würth Additive Group’s additive manufacturing solutions on a global scale.

This agreement brings the Digital Forge’s 3D printing hardware and cloud-based learning software along with its wide portfolio of 3D printing materials such as metals, composites, and continuous fiber. These solutions are utilized by blue chip companies around the world in industries like aerospace, industrial automation, space exploration, military & defense, automotive, and healthcare to deliver mission-critical end-use parts on-demand and at the point of need.

This arrangement expands on a previous agreement between Würth Industry North America and Markforged, signed in March 2020. The geographical reach of the expanded agreement grows outside of North America and is expected to accelerate Würth’s penetration into its install base with the Digital Forge. Ongoing collaboration between Würth Additive Group and Markforged has created innovative solutions in digital industrial solutions, including digital Kanban solutions.

Virtually managed inventory is now possible thanks to Markforged’s cloud native platform. The platform automatically connects to the Würth Additive Group’s inventory systems to produce inventory right on the factory floor by simply scanning a barcode, which triggers the Digital Forge to start printing. To further ensure high-quality parts, Markforged’s Blacksmith, an artificial-intelligence software, automates inspection capabilities by building in closed-loop quality control to validate and verify parts.