Industrial HMI migrations: Help with Microsoft Windows 7 expiration

Microsoft Windows 7 expired on Jan. 14, and manufacturers’ human-machine interface (HMI) software may still need help migrating to a supported operating system. System integrators can provide migration assistance to lower cybersecurity risk.

Respondents to the 2018 Control Engineering HMI Software and Hardware study said 80% of human-machine interface (HMI) software still used Microsoft Windows 7, which expired on Jan. 14, 2020. If migrations to Microsoft Windows 10 aren’t completed yet in your manufacturing or other industrial operations, system integrators with operating system migration experience can help.

Microsoft ended support for its Windows 7 operating system software on Jan. 14, 2020, extended from October 2019. Computers that continued to run Microsoft Windows 7 can be more susceptible to cyberattacks. So-called zero-day vulnerabilities can occur when software no longer is being updated with security patches.

Software that isn’t updated is easier for hackers to compromise, creating additional safety, cybersecurity, environmental, and intellectual property risks for those using outdated software. That includes desk-drawer backup operating system copies that might be hanging around, just in case. Check inventory. HMI software vendors can also help.

