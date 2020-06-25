Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus impact on engineers.Click Here
Executive Brand Video Series—Learn How Thought Leaders at Motion Industries are Responding to COVID-19

Randy Breaux, President, Motion Industries, discusses how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Randy Breaux June 25, 2020

Watch this video to hear from Randy Breaux, President, Motion Industries, about how engineering/manufacturing/commercial construction are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some key theme’s from Breaux’s video include: industry trends, new methods for customer interaction, safety precautions in plants, and international production trends.

