Gears and Bearings
Executive Brand Video Series—Learn How Thought Leaders at Motion Industries are Responding to COVID-19
Randy Breaux, President, Motion Industries, discusses how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch this video to hear from Randy Breaux, President, Motion Industries, about how engineering/manufacturing/commercial construction are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some key theme’s from Breaux’s video include: industry trends, new methods for customer interaction, safety precautions in plants, and international production trends.