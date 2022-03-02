Project Management

Courtesy: Automation Group

A Northern California candy manufacturer’s conveyor system, after years of success, was becoming old, noisy and obsolete. The existing conveyor system, which had sorted and moved large volumes of product for over a decade, was a line shaft design and was beginning to degrade. The factory was in desperate need of a conveyor system modernization which would increase efficiency, decrease noise and minimize maintenance costs.

Solution

For this project, Automation Group (AG) used Ignition industrial application software and a controller. The technology for the new conveyor was DC roller controlled. DC rollers are quieter, more energy efficient, and can be controlled more precisely with the set-up of multiple zones per conveyor. This technology allows for a variety of new features to enhance overall operations and reduce wear and tear. As an example, multiple rollers can be started and stopped in sections, and can also start and stop on demand. This enables a more efficient workflow based on capacity and need.

Adding software provided increased visibility to the plant floor, as well as the ability to pull more data via the controller. It also enabled AG to create templates for the DC roller controllers which included running data, alarming data and controls.

Project results

The upgrade and modernization of the candy manufacturer’s conveyor system helped improve overall operational efficiency and enhance the automation processes. AG was able to eliminate the manufacturer’s noisy, worn-out system and modernize their entire conveyor operation with added features that created a quieter operation, extended life, and reduced wear and tear.

Quieter conveyor

Upon installation of the new system, the candy manufacturer noticed an immediate reduction in noise during the operation of the conveyor system.

More efficiency

With a 24 Vdc motor nestled inside each roller’s tube, the conveyor system achieved better accumulation (a higher run rate). They also had tighter control of product placement which increased overall efficiencies.

Reduced maintenance costs

The old conveyors were always running and had a lot of moving parts that would get worn out and require servicing or replacement. Since the modernization project has been completed, the manufacturer has seen a significant decrease in all service and maintenance costs.

– This originally appeared on Automation Group’s website. Automation Group is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

