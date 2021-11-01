Awards

Voting for the 34th annual Product of the Year awards is now open! This year, companies submitted their new and improved products introduced to the North American market between October 2020 and September 2021 to be judged for this distinguished honor. Here, we have listed the finalists in each of the 15 categories.

Use the links below to read about each of the Finalists and vote for the products you feel are the best in their categories by March 11, 2022. The product that receives the most votes within the program will be named the Grand Award winner of 2021. The results will be announced online April 25, 2022, and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.

2021 Product of the Year Finalists

Actuators, Motors, Drives

Advanced Analytics Software

Asset Management

Automated Processes

Control Systems

Electrical & Lighting

HVAC

I/O & Networking

Mechanical

Power

Safety & Security

Sensors

Services

Software

Test & Measurement