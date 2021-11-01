2021 Product of the Year Finalists
The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes by March 11, 2022.
Voting for the 34th annual Product of the Year awards is now open! This year, companies submitted their new and improved products introduced to the North American market between October 2020 and September 2021 to be judged for this distinguished honor. Here, we have listed the finalists in each of the 15 categories.
Use the links below to read about each of the Finalists and vote for the products you feel are the best in their categories by March 11, 2022. The product that receives the most votes within the program will be named the Grand Award winner of 2021. The results will be announced online April 25, 2022, and in the May/June 2022 issue of Plant Engineering magazine.
2021 Product of the Year Finalists
Actuators, Motors, Drives
- XPlanar flying motion control system, Beckhoff Automation
- PEV-1 piezoelectric gas flow valve, Key High Vacuum
- RVXi variable-speed air compressor, Mattei Compressors
- PoleStar Smart-E cycling refrigeration compressed air dryer, Parker Hannifin
- PPD portable desiccant compressed air dryer, Parker Hannifin
- ION/CME N-Series digital drive, Performance Motion Devices
Advanced Analytics Software
- Formulation Advisor artificial intelligence software, Beyond Limits
- Team, enterprise-level analytics software, Seeq Corp.
- TrendMiner 2021.R2, TrendMiner
Asset Management
- MVP Plant v2.11 computerized maintenance management system, CMMS Data Group
- Rosemount TankMaster Mobile inventory management software, Emerson
- Hycleen Automation System for hydraulic control, water management, GF Piping Systems
- Machine Doctor – LTE rotary equipment fault detection, Nanoprecise Sci Corp.
- Watchman AIR wireless vibration solution, Symphony Industrial AI
- Azzier iOS maintenance management application, Tero Consulting Ltd.
- iWAREHOUSE Real-Time Location System, The Raymond Corporation
Automated Processes
- Smart Function Kit for Handling mechatronics system, Bosch Rexroth
- Fluid Genius monitoring software, Eastman Chemical Co.
- 1/2 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle, Exair
- Variblast precision safety air gun, Exair
- Hardy Caseweigher machine for product inspection, Hardy Process Solutions
- X-Tag ultra-wideband sensor, Kinexon
- VGP20 electric vacuum gripper, OnRobot
- ST R18 Delta Robot System, ST Robotics
Control Systems
- CLICK PLUS programmable logic controller, AutomationDirect
- C6027 industrial PC, Beckhoff Automation
- Bedrock OSA 4.0 software tools, Bedrock Automation
- ctrlX CORE motion control platform, Bosch Rexroth
- zenon 10 industrial control software, COPA-DATA
- IOLITEd industrial data acquisition system, Dewesoft
- PACMotion servo motion control solution, Emerson
- PACSystems RXi2-BP industrial computer, Emerson
- R2000 control panel, FS-Elliott
- HI 4050+ weight controller with Profinet card, Hardy Process Solutions
- FIEPOS field power supply, Puls
- Excela electronic switch for performance upgrade, United Electric Controls
Electrical & Lighting
- Champ emergency lighting LED luminaire, Eaton
- Crouse-Hinds SynergEX EZFlex encapsulated hazardous area lighting and heat tracing panelboard, Eaton
- Crouse-Hinds TMC3 armored cable gland, Eaton
- Powerswitch Safety Disconnect Switch with Inform Technology, Leviton Manufacturing Co.
- Rocket Rack conduit, process piping support system, Robroy Industries, Raceway Division
HVAC
- Cold Front evaporative cooler, Big Ass Fans
- PitMaster II under-leveler seal, Rite-Hite
- Marley BasinGard cooling tower filter, SPX Cooling
I/O & Networking
- Ewon Cosy+ ETH industrial VPN router, HMS Networks
- iVisionmax-TAMS software, L&T Electrical & Automation
- Sensert cloud-based monitoring, alert system, Marsh Bellofram
- FL mGuard 1100 industrial network security device, Phoenix Contact
- Rugged SuperSpeed 7-port USB 3.1 hub, Sealevel Systems
Mechanical
- Intellistat ion air gun, Exair
- NITROSource Compact PSA nitrogen gas generator, Parker Hannifin
Power
- Power Xpert surge protection device, Eaton
- Quint Power 600 VA dc to ac inverter, Phoenix Contact
- EcoStruxure Power Operation SCADA system, Schneider Electric
Safety & Security
- RRS-3 MDSR1 remote racking system, CBS ArcSafe
- Crouse-Hinds SCSR combination motor starter with receptacle, Eaton
- EasySwitch HEPA wet-dry vacuum, Exair
- Safe-Test Point voltage portal, Grace Technologies
- Guardhat IS HC1.1 Communicator smart hardhat, Guardhat
- iVisionmax-Secure software, L&T Electrical & Automation
- Magid D-ROC AeroDex GPD682 Work Glove, Magid Glove and Safety
- FireFighter D400 curtain shutter, McKeon Door Co.
- PIG FLM854 non-slip epoxy tread kit, New Pig
- PIG SAN330 high-capacity touchless hand sanitizer dispenser, New Pig
Sensors
- Machine Health Monitoring System, Advanced Technology Services
- Centurion Guided Radar level transmitter, Hawk Measurement
- SEM3T Thermal Monitoring, Siemens Industry
- Sushi Sensor continuous condition monitoring, Yokogawa Corp. of America
Services
- Storeroom & Materials Management iBL course, Eruditio
- Gas distribution program, Swagelok Co.
Software
- LUMINAI Refinery Advisor decision support software, Beyond Limits
- PACEdge industrial edge platform, Emerson
- Fast Site Survey equipment data acquisition, EMPEQ
- RIoT asset management platform, Kinexon
- Libre Core manufacturing intelligence software, Libre Technologies
- MRO3i 2.0 workflow management software, Net Results Group
- Symphony Industrial AI Digital Manufacturing, Savigent
- RFP Ready Kit, Smart Connect Technologies
Test & Measurement
- Deltabar PMD75B absolute/gauge, differential pressure transmitter, Endress+Hauser
- FLIR MR265 moisture meter, thermal imager with MSX, Teledyne FLIR