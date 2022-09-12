Optimize Material Handling Efficiency and Infrastructure on the Plant Floor

ATTENDEES QUALIFY FOR A CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION.

Recent surveys of the material handling industry, from Peerless Media, show that businesses are mostly focused on improving efficiencies, throughput, and workplace safety. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries paired with high frequency and modular chargers enhance an organization’s ability to opportunity charge without battery maintenance, reducing infrastructure costs and eliminating common workplace hazards on the plant floor. Fast charging, without lowering cycle life, is a key differentiator for Lithium-ion batteries and makes charging during breaks possible. However, fast charging typically requires very high currents, specialized infrastructure, two cables to accommodate the current with larger capacity batteries and retraining the workforce.

Opportunity charging is a practice applicable to all equipment from small pallet jacks to forklifts and reach trucks. In this webcast, you will learn how to implement opportunity charging using the latest improvements in Li-ion, such as IoT and Multi Voltage technology, and a multi-output charger to achieve your cost and efficiency goals.

Learning objectives:

Eliminate time-consuming battery maintenance protocols and decrease associated workplace injuries on the plant floor

Increase fleet up-time with opportunity charging

Utilize fast charge with Multi Voltage technology to simplify cabling

Deploy multi-output chargers with CAN communication and voltage detection for charging multiple trucks

Use multi-output chargers with a single utility connection to lower installation costs

Presented By:

Robin Schneider, PhD, Director of Marketing, Green Cubes Technology

Jeffrey VanZwol, Chief Marketing Officer, Green Cubes Technology

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology