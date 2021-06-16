Navigating Hiring Amid a Changing Workforce

Attendees qualify for a certificate of completion.

We see “Help Wanted” signs in nearly every industrial park in the country. This should be no surprise, as we have been charting the aging workforce for nearly a decade as we watch the baby – boomers all hitting retirement age. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown “gas on the fire” as it forced many veteran maintenance technicians on the sidelines.

With all the unemployment in retail, hospitality and other pandemic-hurt industries, why do manufacturers have such a hard time finding qualified operations teammates?

Learning objectives:

Why are there so many “Help Wanted” signs with manufacturers

How did we get here and how has the pandemic exasperated where we are

What are some methodologies and best practices that can help

How can technology ensure we stay competitive to retain and attract team talent

Presented By:

Paul Lachance, Senior Manufacturing Advisor, Dude Solutions

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology