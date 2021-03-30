Move the manufacturing enterprise to the cloud

Attendees are eligible for a certificate of completion.

Technology associated with the Industrial Revolution 4.0 has brought transactional applications, near-real time control and analytics to the cloud.

Although migrating manufacturing data away from an on-premise environment can be challenging, it has huge potential to enable transformative reporting for everything from managing inventory to detecting waste to forecasting maintenance.

This begs the question: how do I get started?

During his presentation, Greg Marsh will outline the workflows and architectures for using cloud computing in the manufacturing enterprise. The content is relevant whether you are reimagining ERP in the cloud, modernizing a manufacturing execution system or analyzing existing SCADA data.

In addition, the presentation will report on recent market research and user feedback and what it says about the growth, benefits and challenges of cloud computing.