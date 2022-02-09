Motor management and troubleshooting techniques for AC induction motors

1 CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXAM.

Do you know what motors are in your facility? Being familiar with your motor inventory is the first step. This webcast will help you streamline motor management practices and quickly improve process reliability.

Many issues can arise with AC induction motors, so it’s important to learn general troubleshooting techniques. To start, it’s vital to understand the operating parameters and forces acting against a motor; to perform tests and make observations based on those parameters; and to remove system components to isolate a problem.

Regular measurement procedures, starting with nominal voltage, current and frequency can be the starting point for long-running optimal motor and drive operation.

This webcast will specify and analyze motor management best practices along with various troubleshooting techniques to consider and outline what equipment is needed to identify solutions.

Learning objectives:

Understand motor management basics

Identify the most common issues associated with AC induction motors

Review common induction motor maintenance procedures

Learn what it takes to get optimum, long-term performance from AC induction motors

Presented By:

Michael Lyda, PE, Electrical Engineer, Advanced Energy Corporation

Ronnie Alford, Motor Lab Coordinator, Advanced Energy Corporation

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.