IoT-based integration supports predictive maintenance, production scheduling

1 CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE UPON SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF AN EXAM.

In this webcast, two highly qualified speakers will discuss the use of predictive maintenance functionality, working in tandem with production scheduling, to optimize manufacturing operations.

Besides presenting a general overview of the recommended framework, the speakers will focus on use cases that have demonstrated return on investment (ROI), as well as frequently encountered challenges. They’ll also look at options for integration of IoT with maintenance and production systems and share some recommended best practices.

A systemic approach to improved operations cautions engineering managers to “think big, smart small and win ROI.”

Learning objectives:

Explore a general overview of a predictive maintenance solution and the business value it can provide

Learn about a framework that allows integration of a predictive maintenance system with an IoT Platform or CMMS, to provide enhanced production scheduling as well as optimizing maintenance planning

Examine multiple use cases and lessons learned from the manufacturing sector

Presented By:

Mohamed (Mo) AbuAli, PhD, CEO and managing partner, IoTco

Edzel Lapira, PhD, CEO and president, Predictronics Corp.

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology

