Five steps to a safe and compliant workplace
Also: Results of survey on best practices and technology selection shared
Attendees qualify for a certificate of completion.
Join this webcast to participate in a review of a five-step guide to ensure safe, clean operations:
- Ensure clean practices by staff
- Update preventive maintenance schedules
- Identify assets at risk
- Be ready for changing expectations
- Move from preventative to prescriptive
A level of rigor is now required that goes beyond “employees much wash hands before returning to work.” New industry or company policies may outline, certify or qualify, and audit employee behaviors. Be prepared.
In addition, presenters will review a recent survey of engineers, managers and technicians in which they share their thoughts on enterprise asset management best practices, as well as those technologies that best support best practices.
Successful enterprises must evolve and adjust to meet increasing regulatory scrutiny and a heightened focus on clean practices.
Learning objectives:
- How to rebuild a safe, productive and compliant workplace
- Understand how to build end-to-end preventive maintenance as key to safe environments
- Explore prioritization of key asset as critical to mitigating risk
- Learn the latest on impending regulatory changes
Presented By:
Kevin Price, Technical Product Evangelist and Strategist, Infor
Rob Schulz, PMP, PMI-PBA, Manager of IT PMO Services, Interfor
Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media & Technology