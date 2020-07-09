Five steps to a safe and compliant workplace

Attendees qualify for a certificate of completion.

Join this webcast to participate in a review of a five-step guide to ensure safe, clean operations:

Ensure clean practices by staff

Update preventive maintenance schedules

Identify assets at risk

Be ready for changing expectations

Move from preventative to prescriptive

A level of rigor is now required that goes beyond “employees much wash hands before returning to work.” New industry or company policies may outline, certify or qualify, and audit employee behaviors. Be prepared.

In addition, presenters will review a recent survey of engineers, managers and technicians in which they share their thoughts on enterprise asset management best practices, as well as those technologies that best support best practices.

Successful enterprises must evolve and adjust to meet increasing regulatory scrutiny and a heightened focus on clean practices.

Learning objectives:

How to rebuild a safe, productive and compliant workplace

Understand how to build end-to-end preventive maintenance as key to safe environments

Explore prioritization of key asset as critical to mitigating risk

Learn the latest on impending regulatory changes

Presented By:

Kevin Price, Technical Product Evangelist and Strategist, Infor

Rob Schulz, PMP, PMI-PBA, Manager of IT PMO Services, Interfor

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media & Technology