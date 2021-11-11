December 14, 2021 11AM PT | 1PM CT | 2PM ET
Presented By:
Moderated By:
Evaluating Noise in Electric Motors
One (1) Certified Professional Development Hour (PDH) available for all attendees.
Determining the source of noise in a motor is often much more challenging than correcting it. However, a methodical approach to investigating the noise can narrow down the possible causes and therefore make it easier to resolve the noise issue. In this session we will address the causes and characteristics of the primary sources of noise in AC motors.
Learning objectives:
- Learn about the possible sources of noise in a motor
- How to investigate motor noise
- Explore the nature of magnetic noise, mechanical noise and windage noise
- How to reduce or eliminate noise intensity
Presented By:
Tom Bishop, Senior Technical Support Specialist, EASA
Moderated By:
Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology
Meet Our Sponsors