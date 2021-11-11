Evaluating Noise in Electric Motors

One (1) Certified Professional Development Hour (PDH) available for all attendees.

Determining the source of noise in a motor is often much more challenging than correcting it. However, a methodical approach to investigating the noise can narrow down the possible causes and therefore make it easier to resolve the noise issue. In this session we will address the causes and characteristics of the primary sources of noise in AC motors.

Learning objectives:

Learn about the possible sources of noise in a motor

How to investigate motor noise

Explore the nature of magnetic noise, mechanical noise and windage noise

How to reduce or eliminate noise intensity

Presented By:

Tom Bishop, Senior Technical Support Specialist, EASA

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology