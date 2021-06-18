Are you data rich and information poor?

ONE (1) CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT HOUR (PDH) AVAILABLE FOR ALL ATTENDEES.

The manufacturing world has been characterized as one that is rich in data but lacking processes to produce meaningful information. The industrial internet of things adds exponentially to the volumes of data a manufacturing plant generates every day. Without a clear way to analyze this data in a reasonable time frame, manufacturers remain information poor.

For example, in addressing machine maintenance challenges, subject matter experts may know what needs to be done, but unless that “fix” is part of the established workflow, that knowledge may be of limited value.

It’s time to harness the power of machine learning in conjunction with an ongoing stream of real-time data to enable predictive maintenance and workforce optimization. Tune into this webcast and learn about the possibilities.

Learning objectives:

Learn why maintenance operations require contextual data

Understand an alternative for achieving contextualized data

How proprietary equipment information can be liberated

Explore emerging data standards and protocols

Presented By:

Angie Sticher, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, UrsaLeo

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology