Accelerate Time to Value with Smart Factory Solutions in the Cloud

Join us for this webcast to learn how cloud deployed smart factory solutions can move beyond a toolbox approach to deliver better outcomes for specific manufacturing challenges related to production optimization and capacity utilization. We will cover solutions to connect legacy and new equipment data, create a Data Lake, and enable data-driven improvements such as predictive maintenance and scalable Andon. We will share how to solve common industrial challenges faster using AWS Cloud Solutions.

Learning objectives:

Solve common industrial challenges faster using the Cloud

Connect legacy and new equipment data, deploying the foundation for scalable smart factory innovation

Enable data data-driven improvements through predictive maintenance and scalable Andon

Presented By:

Joseph Rosing, WW Business Development Manager, Manufacturing Solutions, AWS

Moderated By:

Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology