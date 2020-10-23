November 17, 2020 11AM PT | 1PM CT | 2PM ET

Accelerate Time to Value with Smart Factory Solutions in the Cloud

Join us for this webcast to learn how cloud deployed smart factory solutions can move beyond a toolbox approach to deliver better outcomes for specific manufacturing challenges related to production optimization and capacity utilization. We will cover solutions to connect legacy and new equipment data, create a Data Lake, and enable data-driven improvements such as predictive maintenance and scalable Andon.  We will share how to solve common industrial challenges faster using AWS Cloud Solutions.

Learning objectives:

  • Solve common industrial challenges faster using the Cloud
  • Connect legacy and new equipment data, deploying the foundation for scalable smart factory innovation
  • Enable data data-driven improvements through predictive maintenance and scalable Andon

Presented By:
Joseph Rosing, WW Business Development Manager, Manufacturing Solutions, AWS

Moderated By:
Kevin Parker, Content Manager, CFE Media and Technology

