Which applications can benefit from a robot?

When should a robot be used for what industrial applications and why? Learn from and ask your questions of expert speakers. Share your challenges in a live webcast poll. A PDH credit is available for this RCEP webcast.

Yes, robots are cool, but that may not be enough to justify, buy and apply one or more to your industrial processes. Which applications benefit from a robot? When should a robot be applied? Why? Robotic system integrators share their expertise to help you consider what applications could benefit from one or more robots.

The March 12, 1 p.m. central time webcast, “Robotic applications: What robots should and shouldn’t be doing,” will:

Review related Control Engineering and Plant Engineering robotic research results and advice.

Identify new robotic applications and the enabling robotic advances.

Learn how to avoid the gee-whiz effect when deciding if new robotic capabilities are right for your applications.

Receive tips and tricks about robot and robotic system applications.

Expert speakers for the webcast are Evan Gonnerman, controls engineer, and Ryan Wasmund, sales and marketing director, Concept Systems Inc., a system integrator with industrial robotic expertise.

