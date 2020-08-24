Virtual service launched with online booking tool

Virtualization, Cloud Analytics

Courtesy: Cincinnati Incorporated/Steve Rourke, CFE Media and Technology

Setpoint Integrated Solutions‘ SNAP is an online booking tool designed to give customers remote access to technical experts. Setpoint SNAP is a scheduling tool that quickly connects users with technical and product experts through virtual meetings or phone calls. As part of an ongoing effort to improve the customer experience, Setpoint SNAP allows customers to obtain expert support from the company’s homepage in just 4 clicks.

COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for the petrochemical industry, which relies upon a network of contractors and distributors to supply and maintain process facilities. Setpoint IS is meeting this challenge by making technical experts easier to reach. Customers can find Setpoint SNAP on the company’s homepage and schedule virtual meetings with product, application and service specialists in seconds.