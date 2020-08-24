Virtual service launched with online booking tool
Setpoint Integrated Solutions' SNAP is an online booking tool designed to give customers remote access to technical experts, which is needed more than ever because of COVID-19.
Setpoint Integrated Solutions‘ SNAP is an online booking tool designed to give customers remote access to technical experts. Setpoint SNAP is a scheduling tool that quickly connects users with technical and product experts through virtual meetings or phone calls. As part of an ongoing effort to improve the customer experience, Setpoint SNAP allows customers to obtain expert support from the company’s homepage in just 4 clicks.
COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for the petrochemical industry, which relies upon a network of contractors and distributors to supply and maintain process facilities. Setpoint IS is meeting this challenge by making technical experts easier to reach. Customers can find Setpoint SNAP on the company’s homepage and schedule virtual meetings with product, application and service specialists in seconds.
“We are excited to be first to market with a solution that allows us to continue enhancing our customer relationships, despite disruptions to the way our customers conduct business resulting from Covid-19 restrictions”, said president and CEO Jeff Birch in a press release. “While this solution addresses an immediate need to improve communication during the pandemic, it is part of a broader, company-wide, drive to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.”
Setpoint Integrated Solutions is committed to fully supporting customers, no matter the circumstances. The tool can be accessed directly from Setpoint’s homepage. SNAP will not replace or eliminate any existing customer access points.