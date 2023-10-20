Video: Using wireless sensors and real-time data to improve maintenance practices

Learning objectives

Understand how wireless sensors make it possible to track equipment remotely

Utilize advanced analytic techniques using vibration metrics

Identify differences between edge processing and. cloud computing for your IoT strategy

Keeping manufacturing machinery running is critical to plant operations, but how to do that is changing with new technology. Be ahead of your competitors with knowledge- based measurements. Learn innovative ways to keep your operations functioning at peak performance.

