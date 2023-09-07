Video: How IIoT solutions increase flexibility for conveyor, F&B automation systems

IIoT insights

How to improve process production and conveyor line efficiency and uptime while ensuring product quality

How greater throughput and asset uptime is attained with continuous intelligence

Best practices that meet high customer expectations despite constraints.

In any food processing line or conveyor system it’s the motors and drives that get the work done, partnering with IT-based automation to derive data-driven decisions. In this session we’ll look at innovative approaches to condition monitoring of motors and drives as well as their sensors. Attend this session to see how artificial Intelligence (AI) is being applied to existing hardware solutions. Engineers can analyze process data streams to gain actionable insights that improve asset performance. Flexibility allows options for simple add-ons configured to the existing motors or drives.

