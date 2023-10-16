Video: Fundamentals of vibration-based condition monitoring

Learning objectives

Understand the basics of vibration physics

Identify how vibration is used to detect system faults

Learn how vibration is used to diagnose system faults

Get ready for an in-depth examination of vibration-based condition monitoring. Find out how the physics of vibration and mechanical systems are used in condition monitoring. This presentation is for anyone who is unfamiliar with how vibration-based monitoring works, or for those who are curious about the science of the technology.

This is an opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge in subject that continues to expand as factories and machinery become more complex and equipment downtime is more costly than ever.

