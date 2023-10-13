Video: Enabling predictive maintenance using condition monitoring

Learning objectives

Learn how the use of condition monitoring technology enables predictive maintenance.

Understand how condition monitoring is best used to supplement, not replace decision making.

Explore basic and advanced levels of maintenance strategies.

Getting to a true predictive maintenance strategy for your plant requires planning and adding the right tools. This session reviews a variety of maintenance strategies:

Run-to-failure

Preventive maintenance

Predictive maintenance.

Improve your understanding of decision making in a manufacturing environment by attending this session.

