Courtesy: Festo

On day 2, October 18, of the Fall 2022 session of CFE Media’s Virtual Training Week, Ted Rozier, director of engineering at the Mason, OH-based Festo Didactic Solution Center, North America, will present on the topic of “How to unleash the power of Smart Manufacturing while ensuring automation and robotic safety.”

Digital manufacturing incorporates smart machines and robotics into smart factory environments that enable integrated systems, to support connectivity and traceability, while driving production based on a cyber-physical infrastructure.

To thrive in the Industry 4.0 era, manufacturers, workforce agencies and educators must address the key challenges they face by pursuing both the integration of emergent technologies and the personnel upskilling that will streamline future business best practices.

To do so, they need answers to at least two key questions:

What emergent technologies will empower advanced automation and pervasive robotics use? What tangible changes to system-integration best practices will encourage adaptable, user-friendly environments that allow advanced systems and human beings to interact on factory floors? What technology best practices should be applied in education and industrial environments to support manufacturers hiring skilled labor talent attuned to emergent technologies and comfortable working in data-rich, digital infrastructures?

In any given industrial environment, performing risk assessments should be an integral part of forming definitive answers to these questions, Rozier maintains.

Before joining Festo Didactic, Rozier gained 20 years of experience by leading the automation engineering department at Doosan Infracore Machine Tool Corp. He specialized in the design and development of robotics and machine tool turnkey systems for the automotive, aerospace and pharmaceutical industries. He also managed the development of several user-friendly automation control turnkey systems on a global scale.

As Director of Engineering of Festo Didactic, Rozier’s role is to advance Festo Didactic as a global leader in designing and implementing Industry 4.0 learning factories and demystifying Industry 4.0 career pathways with the goal of systematically preparing individuals to excel working in dynamic and complex industrial automation environments.

Tune into this Virtual Training Week session to:

Review current, available Industry 4.0 technology trends

Learn the needed competences to complete a robotics and automation risk assessment

Determine how risk assessment can help

Confirm Industry 4.0 relevance to advanced manufacturing.

