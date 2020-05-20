University reaches out to help manufacture PPE, medical devices for COVID-19 pandemic

Hospitals in the Houston area reached out to Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) to determine if researchers and staff could use manufacture medical devices and personal protective equipment (PPE) as the nation responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Texas A&M Engineering has 21,000 students, but now that they’re not on campus, we’ve converted some of our spaces, like the SuSu and Mark A. Fischer ’72 Engineering Design Center, into manufacturing facilities,” said Dr. Yossef Elabd, associate dean for research and chemical engineering professor. Elabd, who is leading Texas A&M’s COVID-19 rapid response team, added, “We now have a system in place to produce face shields and diffusers for metered dose inhalers, and we’re continually producing PPE every day and delivering to hospitals.”

As an America Makes satellite center, TEES has a large concentration of core manufacturing subject matter experts in the country. The knowledge base is multidisciplinary, comprised of representatives from various colleges within Texas A&M and The Texas A&M University System.